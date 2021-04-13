Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 103.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

