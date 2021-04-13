Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

CCL stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

