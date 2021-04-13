Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

