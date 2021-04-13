Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

