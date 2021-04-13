Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12.

