Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,202.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.61, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,128.16. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.81 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.