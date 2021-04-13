Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $340.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average of $305.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

