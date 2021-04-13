Carlson Capital Management Invests $336,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.14. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.92 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.77.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

