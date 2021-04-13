Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.