Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.