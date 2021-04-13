Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPIVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 283,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,968. Captiva Verde Land has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Captiva Verde Land Company Profile

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

