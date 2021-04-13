Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

