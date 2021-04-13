Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

