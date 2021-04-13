Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$194,125.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,265,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,952,602.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.60 billion and a PE ratio of -103.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$16.55 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.52.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

