Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $53,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLY opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

