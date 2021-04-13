Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,919 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

