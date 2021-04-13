Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in WestRock by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,570,000 after acquiring an additional 491,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

