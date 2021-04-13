Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,826,000 after buying an additional 233,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,300,000 after buying an additional 230,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $415.93 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.56 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.13 and its 200-day moving average is $368.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

