Canaccord Genuity Increases Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $16.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Shares of DMS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.