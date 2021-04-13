Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

CWH stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. 1,183,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

