Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 738,323 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises about 5.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 4.85% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CLMT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $449.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

