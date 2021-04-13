Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.