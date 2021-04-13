Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

