Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

