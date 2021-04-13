Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

