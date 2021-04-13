Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

