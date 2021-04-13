Calamos Advisors LLC Has $54.68 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $54,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Colfax by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colfax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Colfax by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Colfax stock opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $205.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

