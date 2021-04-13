Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 9,540 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $85,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

