Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,485 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $177.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

