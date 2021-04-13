Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Truist Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $11,813,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.