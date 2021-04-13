Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,008 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.