Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,429 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of -569.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

