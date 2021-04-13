Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

