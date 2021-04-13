Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 96 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Public Storage by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $261.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.73 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.