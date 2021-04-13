BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

