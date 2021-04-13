BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $101,472.46 and approximately $185.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00686710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042942 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.