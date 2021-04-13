Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bruker worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.