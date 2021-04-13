Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

