Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Invests $14.73 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 287,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 100,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,998. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

