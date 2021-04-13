Brokers Set Expectations for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

ED opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

