Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Target Price at GBX 197

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.37). 2,151,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

