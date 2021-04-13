Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Target Price at GBX 197

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.37). 2,151,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.