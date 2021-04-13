Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $0.22

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.22.

TREVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.