Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $40.20

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 26.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,612. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

