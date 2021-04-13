Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $160.16

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.16.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,183. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.