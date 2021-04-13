Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $41.33

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

