Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $20.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.52. 438,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,863. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $238.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

