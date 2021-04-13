Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post earnings per share of $2.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.62. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

SBNY traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.46. 432,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $2,774,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Signature Bank by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

