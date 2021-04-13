Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $5.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $4.83. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $4.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.79 to $27.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $30.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.98. The company had a trading volume of 261,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,460. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,290,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

