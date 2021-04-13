Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.09 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $333.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

CERT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 475,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

