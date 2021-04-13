Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.96 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

